The 22-year-old midfielder withdrew from England’s squad last week after picking up a minor injury in the second-half of the friendly against Uruguay at Wembley Stadium.

But speaking at his pre-match press conference, Glasner confirmed that Wharton would be fully fit for Palace’s first leg at Selhurst Park against the two-time Conference League finalists.

“He had a minor adductor issue with England but it’s all sorted,” Glasner confirmed. “He trained the whole week and is available tomorrow.

“The England team managed the minutes very well and so we are pleased that Adam also got a little bit of a break, and then started to prepare for the Fiorentina game by Sunday.”

The Manager did confirm, however, that Palace would be without Eddie Nketiah for tomorrow night’s game, the striker having been absent through injury since the Eagles faced Tottenham Hotspur on 28th December.

Glasner noted: “It’s how football is, because it looked like everybody was available for tomorrow’s until two minutes before the end of the session [today].

“Eddie unfortunately injured his hamstring again and had to leave the pitch two minutes before the end of the game. He won’t make tomorrow’s squad. He will have a scan again, but it doesn’t really look good for him.

“All the others are available. We had, on Sunday, 23 on-field players for the first time since the start of this season – but it is how it is.

“He was very disappointed and we are. The worst thing for a player is when you don’t play, when you don’t start, but when you are injured and have setbacks, that makes it very tough for Eddie.

“He will have all our support to come back hopefully before the end of the season, but we will see tomorrow.”