Hughes, who signed from Watford back in 2021, has reached the landmark in the same year that he claimed major honours for the first time in his illustrious career, lifting both the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Although our midfield maestro didn't mark the occasion with a win, as Tottenham edged a close game 1-0, he has been in excellent form over recent weeks, helping Palace pursue further success both at home and in European competition.

So over his first 150 games, here’s how some of the key numbers as Hughes racks up another milestone…

121

Premier League appearances in a Palace shirt

175

Times included in the matchday squad

First

Game was against Leeds United in November 2021, coming off the bench in the 80th-minute to replace Jeffrey Schlupp

8,171

Minutes on the pitch so far!