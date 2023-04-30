Third

Premier League double for Palace over West Ham: 13/14 and 19/20 the other seasons

First

Time we’ve scored four past the Hammers in a post-war competitive match

12

Consecutive games we’ve now scored against West Ham

Once

The number of times in the last 12 Premier League games between the sides that the team scoring first has gone on to win!

80

Goals in our 24 Premier League meetings with West Ham, 37 of them in Palace’s favour; they’re the team we’ve scored the most Premier League goals against