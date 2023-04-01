31

Palace’s shots total on Saturday was the joint-highest by any one team in a Premier League game this season, and our joint-highest total of shots in a top-flight match on record

+28

The biggest shot difference between two teams (shots taken by Palace, minus shots conceded) by any Premier League team in any game this season

20

Shots by Palace in the first-half alone – our most in a Premier League match this season, and the joint-most first-half shots any team has had in a Premier League game since December 2015 (Liverpool’s 20 vs Leicester)

Nine

Shots on target for Palace in the game

14

Shots blocked by Leicester

20

Shots from Palace were taken inside the box, compared to only three for Leicester

Five

The number of touches Jean-Philippe Mateta had of the ball after coming on in the 85th minute – two of which proved quite important...