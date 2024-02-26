29

Different opposition teams faced for Palace

Eight

Teams Andersen has faced Everton for Palace – five of them, of course, this season

Six

Times Andersen has faced both Brentford and Chelsea in a Palace shirt; he has also faced nine teams on five separate occasions

Four

Wins for Andersen against Wolves, and three versus Southampton - his favoured opponents

Zero

Defeats to Brentford in six games (one win, five draws); they are one of three sides he has scored against for Palace (in August's 1-1 draw)

Three

Teams Andersen has played against only once in a Palace shirt: Luton, Millwall and Stoke

Third

Denmark international to play for Palace, after Per Bartram and Borge Thorup

8,047

The number of minutes Andersen has played alongside Marc Guéhi (93 matches), his most regular teammate (Tyrick Mitchell is second on 7,460; Jordan Ayew third on 6,158)

29

Wins while playing with Guéhi, alongside 31 draws, averaging 1.27 points per game

Three

Joint goal participations with Ayew, twice assisting the Ghana forward, and once scoring from his pass (against Brentford)

720

Minutes that Andersen has played for Palace against Everton's James Tarkowski, his most regular opponent (Everton players make up his second- and third-most regular opponents as well: Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin)