335
Palace appearances overall for Ward, since joining the club in May 2012
321
Of those were starts and...
14
... were substitute appearances, playing...
28,912
... competitive minutes in a Palace shirt
FIRST
Game was a full 90 minutes away at Exeter in August 2012 (a 2-1 win in the League Cup first round)
NINTH
In Palace’s all-time appearances list - seven appearances ahead of Simon Rodger, 14 behind Nigel Martyn
91
Clean sheets for Palace in games involving Ward (68 in the Premier League, 12 in the Championship, nine in the FA Cup and two in the League Cup)
92
Appearances under Roy Hodgson
49
Yellow cards collected in all competitions