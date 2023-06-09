335

Palace appearances overall for Ward, since joining the club in May 2012

321

Of those were starts and...

14

... were substitute appearances, playing...

28,912

... competitive minutes in a Palace shirt

FIRST

Game was a full 90 minutes away at Exeter in August 2012 (a 2-1 win in the League Cup first round)

NINTH

In Palace’s all-time appearances list - seven appearances ahead of Simon Rodger, 14 behind Nigel Martyn

91

Clean sheets for Palace in games involving Ward (68 in the Premier League, 12 in the Championship, nine in the FA Cup and two in the League Cup)

92

Appearances under Roy Hodgson

49

Yellow cards collected in all competitions