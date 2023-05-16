Five

Premier League wins in a row for Palace over Bournemouth, after just one win in our first seven games against them

Four

Wins in a row Palace have now won without conceding, and...

11

League games in a row Palace have now scored against the Cherries

10

The number of Premier League goals scored by Ebere Eze this season, after his match-winning brace against the Cherries

First

Palace player other than Wilfried Zaha to bag double figures since Christian Benteke in 20/21

10

Premier League assists for Michael Olise - which makes the No.7 the...

First-ever

Palace player to reach double figures for assists in a single Premier League season

50

Percent of Olise's assists have been for his good friend Eze - also half of the playmaker's goal tally