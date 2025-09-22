17

Matches unbeaten now in all competitions – the joint-second longest run of games without defeat in our history (behind an 18-game run in August 1969).

Fourth

Saturday's win took us fourth in the Premier League table at the close of the day, the highest we've been in the rankings since October 2019 (when we also went fourth, albeit after eight matches, with a 2-1 win at West Ham!).

Four

Days separating our win over Millwall at Selhurst Park, and our win against West Ham at London Stadium.

700

Jean-Philippe Mateta's opener at London Stadium was Palace's 700th goal in the Premier League.

50

Competitive goals for Mateta in a Crystal Palace shirt, following his first-half opener in East London, including...

Five in six

Five goals in six appearances for JP against West Ham – including five in his last four games against West Ham, and three in his last two matches at London Stadium!

34

... of Mateta's goals have come in 68 matches under Oliver Glasner.

40

Mateta's effort was also his 40th in the Premier League. He is behind only Wilfried Zaha on 68 strikes in the competition for Palace.