1

Team remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season: Crystal Palace.

18

Matches unbeaten now in all competitions – equalling our record total as a Football League club, attained between February and August 1969.

3

Times we have faced Liverpool during that run (May, August & September): winning one, drawing two (one of which was subsequently won on penalties).

Second

Saturday's win took us second in the Premier League table, the highest we have ever been as a top-flight club after six matches (previous highest was fourth, in 1979).

96:59

Timed at 96:59, Nketiah's winning goal was both the latest winning goal on record scored by Palace in the Premier League, and latest winner conceded by Liverpool in the competition.

Fifth

This season marks only the fifth time the Eagles have ever avoided defeat in their opening six matches of a league campaign, along with 1975/76 (in the third tier); 1978/79 (in the second tier); and 1979/80 and 1990/91 (both in the top-flight).