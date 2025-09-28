Goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Eddie Nketiah – the latter with practically the last kick of the contest – were enough to secure the most dramatic, but well-earned, of wins in SE25.
Here are all the key numbers from Selhurst Park...
Team remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season: Crystal Palace.
Matches unbeaten now in all competitions – equalling our record total as a Football League club, attained between February and August 1969.
Times we have faced Liverpool during that run (May, August & September): winning one, drawing two (one of which was subsequently won on penalties).
Saturday's win took us second in the Premier League table, the highest we have ever been as a top-flight club after six matches (previous highest was fourth, in 1979).
Timed at 96:59, Nketiah's winning goal was both the latest winning goal on record scored by Palace in the Premier League, and latest winner conceded by Liverpool in the competition.
This season marks only the fifth time the Eagles have ever avoided defeat in their opening six matches of a league campaign, along with 1975/76 (in the third tier); 1978/79 (in the second tier); and 1979/80 and 1990/91 (both in the top-flight).
Palace have suffered just two defeats to Liverpool in our last eight meetings in all competitions; the joint-fewest total of wins the Reds have enjoyed against any opponent they have faced at least four times during this period (along with Arsenal and Manchester United).
Sarr's goal was his fourth in seven Premier League games against Liverpool, as well as his...
Consecutive time scoring against Liverpool on as many different grounds (having scored for Palace at Anfield in May, and at Wembley in August).
Within 23 minutes of kick-off, Palace had recorded four shots on target against Liverpool – the most any team has recorded in the opening quarter of a game against the Reds this season.
Time we have gone unbeaten in our first six games of a Premier League season.
Time we have gone 12 consecutive matches in the competition without defeat.
Since Oliver Glasner took charge of Palace in February 2024, he has won 33 of 71 games in charge, losing just 15 times (21.1%) – the lowest loss rate of any permanent Palace manager in history.
His win rate is also the highest of any permanent Palace manager solely to have led the club in the top-flight, while his points-per-game total of 1.72 is also highest in this regard.
Palace's 18-game unbeaten run is now the joint-second longest of any non-'Big Six' club since the formation of the Premier League's formation in 1992.
Should Palace avoid defeat against Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday, 19 matches would not only be our own club record, but would also match Wimbledon's record run in this category set in 1996.