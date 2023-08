First

Game of 23/24, first goal for Odsonne Edouard – the second time this happened in three seasons

24

Shots for Palace at Bramall Lane – only one other team recorded more this week

466

Passes completed – as opposed to just 162 completed by Sheffield United

12/13

Aerial duels won by debutant Jefferson Lerma, as well as…

Five

Ground duels won by the Colombian – including 100 percent of his three tackles

82

Touches of the ball by Lerma in a man-of-the-match display