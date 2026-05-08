60

After adding in the UEFA Conference League Final, 2025/26 will officially be Palace’s longest-ever season in terms of number of competitive fixtures – surpassing the previous highest total of 59 (1989/90).

17

Of those will have been in Europe!

13,997

The total number of miles travelled – there and back, as the crow flies – between Selhurst Park and the European grounds they have visited so far this season.

That's not including our trip to Germany...

1979

To reiterate how historic an achievement this is: Palace are the first English team to, in their debut European season, go past the quarter-finals since 1979.

And that club went on to win the whole thing...