Whilst the wait for a win recently has been a long one, it certainly ended with plenty to celebrate...

3 of 4

Following last season's league double, Crystal Palace have now won three of our last four matches against Brighton.

That's as many as in 18 top-flight meetings beforehand (eight of which were draws)!

2 of 14

Indeed, the Eagles have now lost just two of our last 14 Premier League games against the Seagulls!

10

With his 10th of the season in all competitions, and first shot on target of the day, Ismaïla Sarr moved into double figures for a second successive season as a Palace player, and moved joint top of our goalscoring charts in 2025/26.

Six

... of Sarr's last nine Premier League goals for Palace have given us a 1-0 lead within matches – the man for the big occasion.