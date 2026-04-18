So before the semi-finals come around – quickly, too, with the first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk in Krakow in just a fortnight's time - take a moment to celebrate some of these sensational quarter-final stats...

1979

Okay, so it's the same stat as for the quarter-finals – but it's still remarkable: Palace are the first team to, in their debut European season, reach the semi-finals since 1979.

And that club went on to win the whole thing...

3 in 4

Before Fiorentina met Palace, they had reached – in the three seasons the Conference League had been played – two finals and one semi-final.

The Eagles were the first team to deny Fiorentina a place in the last four in the competition's history.

21

Palace have now won the first leg in 21 of the 51 two-legged ties they have previously played.

On 17 of those occasions did the Eagles advance.

Six

Of those 21 first legs resulted in a three-goal lead heading into the second leg.

After Thursday, we have only once failed to advance in such a scenario (a penalty shootout defeat at Peterborough after a 3-3 draw on aggregate in the first round of the 1983/84 League Cup, in case you were asking!).

71%

In fact, Palace have now won 36 of our 51 two-legged ties (including advancements on away goals and penalties) – a whopping 71% win percentage!