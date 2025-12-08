Although the Eagles were made to fight for both victories – 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor, and 2-1 versus Fulham at Craven Cottage – they did so with aplomb, claiming six impressive points to push them up to fourth in the Premier League table, with over a third of the season played.

Plenty to admire – and plenty more still, as here were the key numbers from Turf Moor and Craven Cottage...

Five

Crystal Palace have won more away games (five)...

16

... and taken more away points (16) than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Second

The Eagles have the joint-second most Premier League clean sheets (seven) in the division so far this season, behind only Arsenal (eight). We also have the joint-second lowest goals conceded (12, to Arsenal's nine).

Seven

Palace are now unbeaten in our last seven Premier League trips to Craven Cottage, winning four of them.

11 in 21

Palace have now recorded 11 Premier League clean sheets in our last 21 away days – the most of any side since the start of December last year.