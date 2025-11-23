Although that's just with 12 matches played, Crystal Palace produced a performance worthy of such a standing against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side with the added motivation of playing in front of their own fans, with a new manager in charge.

Oliver Glasner had said his players had looked sharp in training prior to the 2-0 win – and so the case proved, as goals from Daniel Muñoz and Yéremy Pino – the latter's first in the Premier League – gave Palace an excellent victory.

Here were the key numbers from Molineux...

60%

Palace's win rate against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League – with nine victories from 15 meetings. It's our highest win rate against any team we've faced 10 or more times in the competition.

Seven

Of those wins have come in our last nine matches against Wolves, with...

21

Goals for Palace in that time (against eight conceded).

First

Time we have won a match this season immediately following an international break, and...

First

Time we have won a league game in which we have enjoyed the majority of possession (54%) this season.