Crystal Palace defeated AEK Larnaca 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the last eight of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday – here is the rest of the reaction and celebrations from a memorable night in Cyprus...
Oliver Glasner on Sarr to Palace TV:
"It's a great season for him and honestly I'm not really surprised. I predicted it before the season. He had a great season last year without pre-season, without being in a rhythm. He started slow, which was completely normal.
"He wasn't allowed to train or play at Marseille. And then [after joining] he showed how good he is and now he knows exactly how we want to play.
"He knows where to move, where to run. He's in the pocket, he makes runs in behind. He always gets his chances and he has the confidence to score.
"He's in fantastic shape and it's great for us to have him."
Maxence Lacroix on the full-time scenes to Palace TV:
“I always enjoy it because it's our celebration. We could see also that all the team made us a celebration in the end.
“This is, I think, the foundation of this club, of this team: it's a big family.
“I think it's unbelievable when you know that you can go everywhere in the world, and you’ll have some people who’ll support you.
“Today, we could feel that they were with us.
“I just want to say ‘thank you’ from the team, for those who travelled and for those who also watch us on TV.
"We’ll see them also in Florence for the next game!”
Oliver Glasner in his post-match press conference:
"I like the reaction after the 1-1 I think because we dictated the pace of the game.
"Then we were really aggressive playing forward, creating many dangerous situations in the box, of course we hit the post three times at the end but fortunately we have Ismaïla Sarr right now in very good shape, scoring the second goal.
"Again, if you have 29-6 shots it should be a bit easier. But at the end most important thing we achieved and qualifying for the quarter-finals is a huge achievement for Crystal Palace, and a huge achievement for all of us."