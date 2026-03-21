Oliver Glasner on Sarr to Palace TV:

"It's a great season for him and honestly I'm not really surprised. I predicted it before the season. He had a great season last year without pre-season, without being in a rhythm. He started slow, which was completely normal.

"He wasn't allowed to train or play at Marseille. And then [after joining] he showed how good he is and now he knows exactly how we want to play.

"He knows where to move, where to run. He's in the pocket, he makes runs in behind. He always gets his chances and he has the confidence to score.

"He's in fantastic shape and it's great for us to have him."