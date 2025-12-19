Goalscorer Justin Devenny, speaking to UEFA:
“We work on them [attacking patterns] every day so I know where I needed to be [for the goal].
“I think I got one later, which I didn't score, but again, for me it was about getting in the right positions.
“I would have liked to have scored another one, but these things happen. Again, for me, if I miss, if I score, then it's just done, and then I’m on to the next one.
“I just seen him [Tyrick Mitchell] lift his head and I had to make that run.
“I think all young lads can walk away with a head held high. I thought every single one of them was brilliant tonight.
“They were ready, they drove the standards. You saw that they played with confidence, which is what we asked for.