“As much as we might be doing it the hard way, there's two extra games for us… you can look at it any way you want. But the way I look at it is, there's two more games that we can go and win.

“Two more games that I can hopefully stamp my authority on. For everyone in the team, it's about driving that standards.

“It doesn't matter when we play, who we play. We're going to be ready and we're going to turn up.”

Wing-back Borna Sosa:

“I think it was a good performance in the end. Of course, it was not the result we wanted, but we still have a second chance to play for and if we have to do it in the harder way, we will go and do it that way.

“But I think we have a lot of positive things to grab from the game as well, especially the young lads that played for the first time for us today.

“This [having to play the play-off] is part of football sometimes. It doesn't go the way you want. So we will take the two games and win.

“We know that in England, this part of the season is the toughest one and most games are in this part of the month… December, January.

“So we're used to it and I think we have a good spirit in the team to perform in all the games as best as possible.”