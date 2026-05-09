Manager Oliver Glasner, speaking to TNT Sports:

"I just gave them [the players] tomorrow off. We had a bad experience after the first leg against Shakhtar, we trained the next day and they weren't sharp. Maybe this will help when they are out somewhere in London.

"I said to the players that we won't wave the white flag against Everton but I think it's important they enjoy themselves, rest and we will meet on Saturday to prepare for Everton.

"It's about getting everything planned in the right way.

"I spoke to the Chairman [Steve Parish] before the game, he always comes in to my office before the game when players are warming up.

"I said to him 'do you ever think we would be playing in the semi-final of a European competition at Selhurst Park?' He said 'no'. I said 'when we talked for the first time three years ago, I didn't think about it.'"