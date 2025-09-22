Oliver Glasner, speaking to Palace TV:

"It was a great win here, with an incredible game-winner from T [Tyrick] Mitchell with his right foot.

"The performance was really good. My only criticism is that we didn't kill the game when we could kill it. For 15 minutes they had the momentum on their side.

"But in the end I think we deserved this win, we had more chances. Overall, it's a very good win."