Dimitar Berbatov, speaking to Premier League Productions:
"He [JP Mateta] was bullying the defence. He's a big guy and he knows he can take advantage of the defender. He's getting in the right places in the right moments.
"When you are a striker you try to read, to be in the right place at the right moment.
On Mitchell's goal: "Of course, there's a bit of luck when clearing the ball, but that connection, that finishing... it's exquisite. It's not easy to connect with a ball like this, especially on the volley, but this goal is great."
Glenn Hoddle, speaking to Premier League Productions:
"Oliver Glasner has been incredible, with what he's done with Crystal Palace. They've won the FA Cup, they're playing in Europe, yet they he still says every day 'we've got to improve' – and they are improving.
"He's lost key players but they don't look any different without those players, and a lot of credit goes to the Manager and staff and the spirit they've got there. He's done a fantastic job."