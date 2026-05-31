Former Leeds Women striker Lucy Ward on TNT Sports co-commentary:
It's brilliant for Palace! They have saved their best performances for Europe.
They managed to see the game out and had a little more quality than Rayo. This is fully deserved.
Chris Richards speaking to TNT Sports:
Man that was beautiful. It's been two years and another trophy. This club deserves it, South London deserves it.
It was good to see the gaffer off with another win. It was full circle, the team deserved it, the club deserved it.
I'm a few days too early right now [to play] but regardless I'll be fine for the World Cup, but I was gutted not to be out there tonight.
It's not just because of how we play. We enjoy it and we're all a big family. Outside of the training ground we actually enjoy spending time together. When you like the person beside you, you want to fight for them.
[on Glasner] Can he sign another year!?