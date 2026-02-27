The Eagles eased past Zrinjski Mostar with a 2-0 win – a goal in each half from Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand securing a safe passage to the next round where we’ll face AEK Larnaca.

Here’s some of the reaction from a memorable night in the UEFA Conference League at Selhurst Park.

Dean Henderson and Maxence Lacroix speaking to Palace TV:

Maxence: “It’s beautiful to be in the last 16. We are really happy. I think we deserve it.

“Now we can continue the journey.

“We controlled the game. But you have to focused 100% for the whole game.”