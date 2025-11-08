Tyrick Mitchell, speaking to TNT Sports:

"It was a difficult game. We know Dutch teams are very good in possession, so we knew it was going to be a hard game.

"But we're just happy that we got the three points.

"[on what worked well] I think our set-pieces, how aggressive we were on set-pieces. Our presses at times, we won the ball back and played forward that third goal. The things we worked on just went well.

"It's good to tick that first home win off the list.

"We're just happy that we won today because we didn't win last time in Europe, so we knew it was important to win today and get ourselves into that automatic qualification."