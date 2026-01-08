Home debutant Brennan Johnson, speaking to Premier League Productions;

“I think it's a performance where you just saw everyone giving everything.

“The results haven't been amazing of late and we are missing a few bodies, but I don't think you'd be able to tell watching us play.

“I think everyone worked so hard for each other and at the same time we created some really good chances – it was a strong performance.

“There a definitely a few bits we want to improve and would have wanted to be able to win the game. I thought overall we probably deserved it.

“They had some good chances as well and hit the post. But overall it’s a solid performance.”