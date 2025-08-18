Oliver Glasner, speaking to Palace TV:

"First of all, it's a very good point here. I always say we want to progress.

"Last year we had a disallowed free-kick (at Brentford) and we lost. This year we had a disallowed free-kick and we drew, so I think it's progress in the first game!

"We had a big chance in the first-half with JP (Mateta). Then in the second-half we had two or three situations where we didn't take the right decision, or it took us too long to find the right player.

"We played the Club World Champions, a very good side and the players did really well. I'm pleased with the start to the season."