Crystal Palace's fifth win in their last eight matches on Saturday
On the occasion of Crystal Palace's fifth straight Premier League win over Bournemouth - having won just one of our first seven meetings with the Cherries in the top-flight - there were landmarks for two of our attackers.
Brace goalscorer Ebere Eze hit his ninth and tenth goals of the campaign - the first-time he has reached double figures in the top-flight - while Michael Olise, who assisted the second goal, became the first-ever Crystal Palace player to reach double figures for assists in a Premier League campaign.
The future truly is red and blue.
Asked about his goals, Eze said of his first: “I just know when Wilf’s on the ball, something’s going to happen. Either he’s going to get a shot off or cross it, and I tried to put myself in the right position.”
And on his second: “I know Michael’s got the quality as well. He’ll find me wherever I am, and I just know that as long as I’ve got the ball in those types of areas, I can try my best to create stuff. It’s gone in today, and I’m grateful for that.
“He [Olise] deserves it [credit] man! That’s not easy!”
On the occasion of his 25th Premier League appearance of the season, Will Hughes told Palace TV: “It was nice to get a start after a few months. I think overall we controlled the game well.
“We know they [Bournemouth] have gone under the radar a little bit this season – they’re a very good team – and I think we nullified their threats, and then obviously we’ve got the attacking talent that comes through.
“He [Eze] is different class. He has been all season. The attacking talent we’ve got is frightening and when they’re on their game, not many teams can live with them.
“Defensively, they’ve been fantastic as well. It goes under the radar but all the attacking players, defensively, have complemented us really well.”
Do not adjust your sets - that really was Joel Ward....