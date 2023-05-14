How's stat?

On the occasion of Crystal Palace's fifth straight Premier League win over Bournemouth - having won just one of our first seven meetings with the Cherries in the top-flight - there were landmarks for two of our attackers.

Brace goalscorer Ebere Eze hit his ninth and tenth goals of the campaign - the first-time he has reached double figures in the top-flight - while Michael Olise, who assisted the second goal, became the first-ever Crystal Palace player to reach double figures for assists in a Premier League campaign.

The future truly is red and blue.

Reaction

Asked about his goals, Eze said of his first: “I just know when Wilf’s on the ball, something’s going to happen. Either he’s going to get a shot off or cross it, and I tried to put myself in the right position.”

And on his second: “I know Michael’s got the quality as well. He’ll find me wherever I am, and I just know that as long as I’ve got the ball in those types of areas, I can try my best to create stuff. It’s gone in today, and I’m grateful for that.

“He [Olise] deserves it [credit] man! That’s not easy!”