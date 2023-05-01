In case you missed it...
It was an early start to the Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday, but if you missed the game, don't worry - we have you covered.
Catch up on all the action below...
A thriller in the Selhurst sunshine - and a brilliant three points to match. Catch-up on all the best images, highlights, reaction from Saturday's game below...
Saturday marked Crystal Palace’s third Premier League double over West Ham United in the last ten seasons, having picked up two victories in both 13/14 and 19/20 previously.
The three points also saw Palace rise above Chelsea and into 11th in the Premier League table, following a run of 115 days in 12th position, which they first assumed after facing Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4th January.
And two weeks after we first mentioned this stat, Jordan Ayew registered his 50th Premier League goal involvement (33 goals, 17 assists) on Saturday – the 16th different African player to reach that landmark, and the first from Ghana.
Jordan Ayew hailed Crystal Palace’s 4-3 win over West Ham United as ‘a good day’ after the forward set his team on their way to victory.
Ayew told BBC Sport: “I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded.
“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games."
“We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve.
“Roy [Hodgson] has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves.”
The No. 9 later expressed similar sentiments when speaking to Palace TV:
Speaking to BT Sport, Ebere Eze summed up the game fairly succinctly... "It was absolute madness!
"We worked hard and gave everything. They’re good at set pieces but we did all we could and we’re happy to get the three points.
"We’re thriving under Roy – we're creative and positive when we have the ball.
"I think it’s a credit to all of us. We're all working so hard on the processes, not just the results, trying to improve and get better. We’re just happy to get the three points today.
"Our main aim is to keep winning, keep improving on the performances, and see where it takes us."
And manager Roy Hodgson feels that, with the three points, Palace can now begin to look forward to another year's Premier League football with certainty...
The Palace players had a special visitor - or three - after full-time...