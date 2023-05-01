How's stat?

Saturday marked Crystal Palace’s third Premier League double over West Ham United in the last ten seasons, having picked up two victories in both 13/14 and 19/20 previously.

The three points also saw Palace rise above Chelsea and into 11th in the Premier League table, following a run of 115 days in 12th position, which they first assumed after facing Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4th January.

And two weeks after we first mentioned this stat, Jordan Ayew registered his 50th Premier League goal involvement (33 goals, 17 assists) on Saturday – the 16th different African player to reach that landmark, and the first from Ghana.

Reaction

Jordan Ayew hailed Crystal Palace’s 4-3 win over West Ham United as ‘a good day’ after the forward set his team on their way to victory.

Ayew told BBC Sport: “I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded.

“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games."

“We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve.

“Roy [Hodgson] has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves.”

The No. 9 later expressed similar sentiments when speaking to Palace TV: