Tonks announced his retirement from football last season, after he had departed South London at the end of the previous season.

The defender had made 136 appearances for the club in all competitions over the course of eight seasons.

Speaking to Palace TV he spoke of his pride at seeing the club win two trophies in 2025.

"I was looking on [at the team winning silverware] with immense pride mate, looking how far they've come," he told Palace TV. "What a run it was in the FA Cup and the Community Shield to back it up.

"They were just waiting until I left to win a couple of trophies!

"I was really happy for the lads, the club and especially the fans. Seeing the FA Cup final was particularly emotional and there were some good times there.

"Seeing [Will] Hughesy breaking down on the pitch, it was such a good moment. I still speak to some of the boys and some of the staff here, so I loved every minute of that run last year."

