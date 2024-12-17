The defender received universal praise from the travelling Palace faithful, even getting a chant of his own during the game and within the final whistle celebrations.

“It was amazing. The fans are always amazing home or away. It was good for them to be behind us today and this win is for them.

“|Dancing with the away end] was amazing, we all celebrated together. Especially moments like this - it's important that we all celebrate.

Finally, turning his attention to the immediate upcoming games against Arsenal, Chalobah revealed that he and the squad were prepared to make an impact.

“As you know, there's two tough fixtures coming up and the next one midweek, so we'll be ready for that.

“We're not a big squad but we're a very tight-knit squad and the players that are not playing are ready to come on and make a difference. Everyone knows their role and that's the relationship and that's the bond that we have in this team and we're all ready.”