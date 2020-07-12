With Mamadou Sakho coming in for Gary Cahill, Palace also welcome Martin Kelly back into the matchday squad, with Hodgson revealing in Friday’s press conference that the versatile defender was available for selection again.

Relegation-threatened Aston Villa has also made two changes to the matchday 18, with Matt Targett returning to the squad in place of Indiana Vassilev. Furthermore, manager Dean Smith has chosen to drop Anwar El Ghazi to the bench in place for Conor Hourihane.

UPDATE: Ahmed Elmohamady has replaced Kortney Hause in Villa's starting lineup after picking up an injury in the warm-up. Goalkeeper Jed Steer joining the subs bench.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Dann, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Mitchell, Riedewald, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Pierrick.

Aston Villa: Reina, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn, Trézéguet, Grealish, Samatta.

Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland (GK), Targett, Davis, Steer (GK).