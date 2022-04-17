The Palace Academy graduate grew up in various places near Brent, playing for local team AFC Wembley. Today, he may step out at Wembley as a Premier League footballer, emulating his England debut but for the club that produced him.

Despite his upbringing in north-west London, Mitchell today says “south London is my new home, so I’m definitely south London and proud.”

Speaking with ITV before Crystal Palace’s FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea, Mitchell took the chance to reflect on his early years, and how they shaped the international left-back today.

“It’s always been something that over the houses I could see: the arch,” he says. “Playing there for England, and playing there on Sunday, is surreal for me, especially seeing everything, seeing it being built, hearing the noise. It’s just surreal.”