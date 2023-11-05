The England international raced onto Ebere Eze’s square pass as the clock ticked into injury time and struck a sweet low finish into the bottom corner to seal victory.

A beaming Mitchell told Palace TV: “It’s a great feeling to score so I’m happy.

“It’s always good to score. I don’t do it a lot, but it was a great goal!

“When I saw Ebs get it, I just thought ‘let me get there’ – I had to tell Ama [Naouirou Ahamada] to leave it, I think. Thankfully he left it!

“I just thought ‘I need to get there’! It was a good finish, man! To be fair, in that position, I know just to keep it low and on target, so that’s what I tried to do. Thankfully, it went in.”

Mitchell’s goal was his first since netting in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in May 2021 – some 902 days ago.

The left-back laughed: “The other one was just a flick of the shoulder, but I’m proud of this one because it was with my feet, so I’m happy that I kept it on target and I scored.”