The full-back’s incisive run and brilliant whipped delivery onto the foot of Odsonne Edouard set his side on the way to a 3-2 win over Wolves on Sunday.

And the 24-year-old explained afterwards: “It’s something I know I can be better at: creating opportunities for the forward players. It’s definitely something I’ve taken more seriously as the years have gone by.

“It’s something we work on on the training ground, me staying wide while other players are inside, and [me] giving the width. It’s something we work on in training.

“I know Odsonne is a great striker. I know if I go wide he’s going to go front post, so it’s about getting him the ball and he’ll finish it – and that’s what he did.”

When Jean-Philippe Mateta entered the fray with 20 minutes remaining, Palace shifted shape, leading to two further goals – and three additional points won.

“To be fair when JP came on, it was more like Odsonne in the hole,” Mitchell noted. “He can play up front, in the gaps… so to be fair it was the same thing.

“We know JP is a big target man; he can run in the channels, he can hold up the ball, so my role there was to stay wide and be assisting the team with width. It didn’t change with JP coming on.”