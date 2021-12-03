Nine tackles and 11 clearances went some way to helping Mitchell win, collecting his first POTM since stepping up to the first-team at the end of 2019/20. Overall, the left-back has played every minute of every league game this season.

Reflecting on the season as a whole, he told Palace TV: “We’ve played well. I think results could have gone our way but that’s how football is. As a group we’re getting much better.”

And commenting on his award, he added: “It’s an amazing feeling. Every month we try to do well for the fans so it’s great they can see I’m trying.

“I’m not too sure [what I did right to earn it]. I couldn’t say myself but I’m glad that someone thinks I’m doing all right.”