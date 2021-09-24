On improvements for Palace

There are a lot of areas in our game we need to improve. The positive side of the team is since the first game we played against Chelsea, we are stronger. We look more solid, there’s a better understanding about how we want to play the game. This for me is really important.

We have players coming back from injuries and new players in our football club. If we keep working and improving the way we did in the last couple of weeks we will be competing in the Premier League really well.

I’m really pleased to be in the Premier League and to manage a club like Crystal Palace. The team is improving, we are getting better, and there is a better understanding of the way we want to play.

I think there is more to come from the team. The way we’re working is really good. Players are coming back from injury and that will bring competitiveness on the field.

On Odsonne Edouard

I’m pleased, I’m happy with him. He came on, scored those two goals [v Tottenham Hotspur], came on against Liverpool and created a couple of situations. He needs to adapt himself to the Premier League, to the football club. He’s working well and gives me one more option up front.

He’s been fit, he’s ready to start the game. When you’re moving to a different country and the Premier League, you need time to adapt yourself. We will take our time to feel comfortable in the club, in the way we want to play. He’s physically and mentally ready to start.

On Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeff is feeling really good. He started training with the squad since the end of last week. He’s doing really well and will be part of the squad on Monday.

On proposed changes: safe standing and at-seat drinks

I think the priority [for safe standing] of course will be safety. I think if that safety has been confirmed, [safe standing] will be good for our game. But until then it will be difficult to have those kind of standing stands if the safety is not at the level that will give security for people at the stadium.

We are really pleased to have already an incredible atmosphere. Having the standing will be even greater. But again the priority will be safety.