The manager praised Gallagher after a storming start to his Palace career, but expressed caution when asked about a possible England call-up.

“This is the biggest problem,” Vieira said, “that when we see one or two performances we always think he deserves a national call. I still believe he needs to be more consistent in his performances.

“He has the abilities, yes, but I believe it is too early for a call for him. All the credit goes to Chelsea, because he’s not just a good football player but a really good person, a really good human being.

“I really enjoy talking with him. The first thing he needs is to perform on a consistent beases to allow him to go higher on the national level. He needs to perform every week for us and [England] Under-21s.

“It is about how he can repeat the performances of the last few games.” Vieira reiterated that the other midfield players in the squad will have the opportunity to try and dislodge Gallagher from the side.

“What is important for Will [Hughes], Jairo [Riedewald] or Luka [Milivojevic] is to keep challenging those players,” he explained. “To make it really difficult for me to choose the starting eleven.

“There will be a time when those players get a chance, and they will have to take it. We have a really good squad.

“This kind of competition is what we want to build and to have in our football club.”