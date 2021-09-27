The manager drew upon a change in Brighton’s style that saw them playing long balls rather than steady, passing build-up play to highlight how his side managed the match.

“This [Brighton] is a really good side playing with a lot of confidence and have been working together for the last three or four years. We gave them a really good game. At the end of course we are really disappointed because we should take the three points.

“We gave them so many problems… when you’re looking at the way they played in the last 15 minutes with the long balls it doesn’t look like them. So they’re not used to that kind of game. We definitely did well. Obviously not scoring the second goal left the door open and gave them hope.”

Asked to expand on this and explain how Palace managed to nullify Brighton for 95 minutes, Vieira said: “It was the team effort, the way we prepared the game, the effort from the players on the field.