“I think it was a well deserved point because we played well, especially in the second half. I was really pleased with the character that we showed today and we have to build from that performance.

“I’m really pleased with the two goals we scored and I never really had any doubt about us scoring goals and we have been working hard and creating chances [to do that].”

The manager was confident in the Eagles’ ability to score goals, and was pleased with goalscorer Conor Gallagher’s performance in securing those goals.

“He’s got the ability to remain calm inside the box. He’s got a lot of energy and he worked really hard for the team. When he’s in that kind of situation he works well for us and [will] score goals for us.”

Vieira elaborated further on just how Palace managed to score those goals in the second-half: “One thing we needed to change [from the first-half] was running a little bit more in behind.

“I think in the first half it was easy for West Ham to defend because we played into feet. In the second-half we stretched them a bit more and created chances for our forwards to get inside the box and we managed to score those goals.”