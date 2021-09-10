Edouard joined from Celtic on deadline day, while Hughes signed from Watford before the international break.

“I think the international break helped them,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “To take time to work and to know the team, the players, the way we want to play. I’m really happy with the two players.

“They are really good on the ball, they have really good quality. I think Odsonne can play with his back against the goal, he can hold the ball, he can run in behind. He’s a really interesting player with experience at European level.

“Will is really good technically. He will be a really important player for us. He hasn’t trained very much in the last couple of weeks, but he has caught up quite well lately. He is somebody that will allow us to play a little bit quicker going forwards.”