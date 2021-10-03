“I think that showed the character and the togetherness,” Vieira said in his post-match press conference. “Those two players coming from the bench and bringing something to the team. Today it was those players, but another day it could be another two players.

“The fans, the support and all this kind of energy that was on the field came from the crowd. It gave us confidence and belief. In the second-half we came back and scored those two goals, and it was good. In the end we were really close to winning the game.

“I think with the staff when you prepare a game, you always have the first option regarding how the game goes if you’re winning or losing. All the credit to the players because we make a decision, and sometimes it goes right or sometimes it goes wrong, but when they came on they brought the energy we wanted and needed.”

Vieira expressed his frustration at the first-half mistakes which cost the side, despite a positive performance overall.

“I’m really frustrated about the first-half,” he admitted. “About obviously the mistakes, and the chances that we created and not managing to score goals. The was the frustration of the first-half.

“I think going to half-time at 2-0 was really harsh on us, but we had ourselves to blame because we make those mistakes, and when you play in the Premier League against those types of teams you get punished right away.

“We have to learn from those situations and try to turn it on our side.”

The manager had plenty of praise for Michael Olise, who scored the first of Palace’s goals soon after coming on as a substitute.

“I think we are all really excited about his talent,” Vieira said, “but at the same time, we have to understand it will take time to be a Premier League player. He is working really well, working really hard, and he is in a good football club who will support him to develop himself.

“It’s just about him keeping working. He’s working in training, he can score goals as he showed today. It is a long season, so he will definitely play some games, but we have to give him time as well to develop himself.

“He had a long injury and he is not at his best yet, but he is improving and he will be a really important player for us.”