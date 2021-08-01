Vieira revealed that he has read up on the history of the rivalry between the two sides – including a viewing of the club’s Amazon Prime documentary series When Eagles Dare.

“The game is important for every single one in the football club,” he said. “I look at the documentary the football club made, and I fully understand now the rivalry between the two clubs.

“It makes it even more exciting. Players are now looking forward to these kinds of games, but it’s really important not to just face the emotional side of the game. We have to control the emotion, and focus on the way we want to play with the determination and the aggression to play a complete game.”

The manager pointed out that concentration and tactical discipline are crucial, as well as the passion that comes naturally in such big games.

“The players are aware of the rivalry,” Vieira said. “The know the importance of these kind of games, so I did not need to talk about how important it is, they know that. My job will be to [use] this kind of energy, and not forget that we need to play football.