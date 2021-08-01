“If we want to create chances, score goals, we have to be good on a technical, tactical level. Because we’re going to face a really good side who are playing at the moment with a lot of confidence. We have to be prepared, be ready tactically and physically to compete.
“The fans are looking forward to these kinds of [games]. That’s why we have to play with passion, we have to play with determination. That is a really important element.
“But we shouldn’t forget – and we won’t forget – the system that we are going to use to allow ourselves to play well. But if we allow ourselves to bring this kind of competitiveness and determination with the ability to play well, we will allow ourselves more chances to win football matches.
“We can’t only base the game on mental and physical aspects, we have to remember the other aspects as well.”
Vieira pointed out Brighton’s individual quality, but revealed that their shared discipline is what makes them an even tougher side to take on.
“There is [Neal] Maupay, who I believe is a really clinical number 9,” he explained. “He’s got a lot of energy up front, and he is a really good finisher. But the strength of the team is their collective game.
“When they have the ball, they are really close to each other. The passing, the movement is really good. So we expect a really tough game, because they are playing with a lot of confidence.”