“But this is a side of the game we need to work on. Looking at the way we approach the game, the way we play with intensity, we try to get out from the pressure and play the second ball. I think the teams performance was positive.

“I think it’s working on the last 30-yards, on our positioning inside the box, having more players inside the box. So that element of the game will need to improve, and we’ll work on that.”

In front of a packed Selhurst Park for the first time in 18-months, the game developed into a fiery encounter with a number of firm challenges – it’s something Vieira says the players owe the fans.

“This is part of the DNA of the football club,” he explained. “Players on the field, this is a given for the football club. When you play in front of our fans, that’s the minimum we can do.

“Look at the atmosphere today: the players were at the level of the atmosphere in the stadium. We have to keep demanding on ourselves. This is a benchmark for us to keep improving on the field, but to keep that level of commitment every day. We want to be consistent not just in the way we play, but in having 100 [percent] commitment in every game.

“I was really pleased with the concentration and the positive attitude from the players on the field. I think that with the support of the fans, they tried to win that game. The atmosphere was unbelievable, from the first minute the fans were behind the team and gave them support.”