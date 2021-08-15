Brentford beat Arsenal in their opening fixture in front of a raucous home crowd on Friday night, their first game in the top-flight for 74-years.

“This is a team that has been working quite well for the last five or six years,” he explained in his pre-match press conference. “This is a group who know each other really well, so we’re expecting the same kind of commitment on the field.

“Their work ethic is brilliant. They work really hard and really well for each other. This is a team that is well organised. It will be a different type of challenge than we had against Chelsea, but there are no easy games in the Premier League.

“We are playing at home, we are ambitious in the way we want to play and we want to give a good performance.”

Brentford’s victory over Arsenal did not come as a shock to Vieira, who says Palace must be prepared for a tough contest against the newly promoted side.

“I think they just played to their strengths,” he said. “I think they went on to the field with a really good work ethic, a lot of passion. It didn’t surprise me that they won against Arsenal.

“They will do well in the league. They are well organised, they play a football that suits them and it will be a tough game for us. There is not an easy game in the Premier League.

“We know that it’s a team that like to put pressure on the ball. That is the reason why it will be really important for us to make the right decision. We will have to try and create the overloads and play with tempo, and if we move the ball well that will help us get out of pressure.

“We just try to play football, and at times in the game you have to go long and at times tou have to keep the ball on the floor and try to go short. If we have the ball and don’t create chances and don’t go forward, having possession is useless.

“So it will be for us to be brave, and to try to create chances.”