Patrick Vieira has revealed that Michael Olise will be available for selection when Crystal Palace take on Tottenham Hotspur.
Olise, who signed this summer, has been working to return to full fitness and, Vieira says, could now be in line for his Palace debut.
"Michael has been working well in the last two weeks and has trained all week with the squad. He will be involved in the game tomorrow [Saturday 11th].
"It’s good news for the football club, it’s good news for him. He was really frustrated but we have had to go through the procress to get him fit and he’s been doing really well. He will be part of the group tomorrow."
Turning his attention to other players, Vieira also offered a cautious update on Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson, who are steadily working their way to fitness.
The manager said: "Eze and Nathan are progressing. It will still take a while for them to come back and start training with the team.
"It’s difficult to put time on that because they’re quite long-term injuries. We want to do things well and there’s a process to go through. At the moment they’re doing well but it’s too early to talk about them coming back and getting involved with the first-team."
Finally, Vieira confirmed one new absentee from the Palace squad, with Jeffrey Schlupp "feeling his hamstring" while on international duty. "He won’t be involved in the game tomorrow," Vieira said. "Everybody else came back fit."