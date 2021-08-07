"It is a plus to have Christian in our team because in the air he is one of the best if not the best in the league. This is a powerful weapon to have in the squad. We have to use it well and I was really pleased with him scoring the goal. It was his first game after coming back from internationals, the Euros. Coming back and scoring was good for him and his confidence."

The manager was also complimentary of Palace's other scorer against the Hornets, Wilfried Zaha. He discussed Zaha, who captained the side, saying: "We know his strength and know he’s capable of scoring goals, creating goals.

"There’s the other part of the game he needs to work on and concentrate is work without the ball. How can we be a little more compact? How can he defend better with the rest of the players? But his work ethic has been really good since I’m in this football club. Scoring goals: we know that he is capable of doing it.

"I think scoring goals will be about how we will perform, the way we want to play. I think midfielders and forwards will create chances. But if we want to score goals we have to play well, have to penetrate in a zone that will allow us to score goals and today we showed we are capable of doing it. But there’s still a big part we need to keep working [on], keep insisting, because this team can still improve a lot."