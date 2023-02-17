Palace are set to come up against yet another in-form opponent on Saturday in the shape of Brentford, who are unbeaten in their last ten Premier League matches.

Indeed, only two English sides have lost fewer top-flight games in 22/23, with Vieira recognising the impressive nature of their season so far.

The manager said: “I think it’s always difficult to play against Brentford. When you look at their individual quality and how they are organised as a team, it’s always challenging to play against them, but every time we’ve faced them, I think we’ve performed.

“I think we competed against them and this time is not going to be different. They’re in good form, yes, but we played recently against good teams who had some really good runs, and I think we competed really well against those teams.

“It’s about ourselves, how we can be well-disciplined, why we can be competing against them and play the way that I strongly believe that we can do.”

Discussing the threats Brentford pose, Vieira suggested: “I think, as a team, the number of crosses they put inside the box, the number of people they have inside the box, how they compete for every single ball – the first, the second, the third one… there’s a lot of intensity in the way they play, so we have to be ready and up for it.”

Although pleased with the effort and application of his players recently, the manager called upon his side to add an extra cutting edge to turn those strong performances into stronger results: “We are working hard and working well for it.

“When you look at the last couple of games that we had, we competed well against the opposition team. Obviously, we need to do more to win games, and to do more is about being more ruthless in both areas of the boxes. It’s about creating those chances and opportunities that we had, and we had to score those goals with the chances again.

“The biggest improvement that I would want to see is us scoring more goals. We created opportunities, we created chances, but we didn’t take those chances, and in a game of football, you have to take those chances and to try to score goals.

“I think the mindset has to be more ruthless in front of goal, with more determination. We have to improve that quality. When we’re in the last third, we’re making a lot of wrong decisions, and that side of the game has to improve as well.”

The manager also paid tribute to the Palace supporters, saying: “The fans have always been excellent, at home and away.

"We always have a really good support away from home, and I’m sure that will be the same again [tomorrow].”