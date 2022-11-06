Olise secured a remarkable win against the Hammers by sending a looping ball past Łukasz Fabiański in the dying seconds of a game Palace dominated.

He had proved a threat all afternoon along the right-wing and, with seconds on the clock and the score at 1-1, seemed determined to push for more than a point.

He picked up the ball on the end of a late counter-attack and cut inside in trademark style, before launching a deflected effort high and in at back post to send Palace into raptures.

After the game Vieira said of the young attacker: “He was really lively, getting the ball at his feet, creating situations for us. He had a really good game today.

“Michael is still growing as a player. Away at Everton he found it really difficult to get involved but today he was much better; we have to expose him for him to grow as a player. There’s no doubt about his ability to score goals or play well.”

Olise was named Mukuru Man of the Match with 40% of the vote, beating Wilfried Zaha (25%) and Eberechi Eze (12%).

You can see a full breakdown of results below.