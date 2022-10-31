Palace beat Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton across consecutive home games, and drew on the road against Leicester City in between defeats to Chelsea and Everton.

Goals came from Odsonne Edouard (three), Eberechi Eze (two) and Wilfried Zaha while Vicente Guaita and his defence kept two clean sheets.

The results moved Palace into the Premier League's top 10 after 12 games, putting the team level on points with Liverpool in ninth.

We awarded Man of the Match awards to Eze (v Leeds), Zaha (v Wolves) and Guaita (v Leicester and Southampton), with thirteen players featuring for 90 minutes or more in October.

Those players are now in-line for the cinch Player of the Month award. Who wins that is up to you: vote below now and we'll reveal the winner later this week.