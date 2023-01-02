The Eagles returned to competitive football against Fulham on Boxing Day, before a confident performance on the south coast saw them end 2022 on a high. Goals from Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew secured all three points, with Michael Olise pulling the strings from the wide areas.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen earned another clean sheet as they resumed their partnership, while Joel Ward filled in ably at left-back. In midfield, Cheick Doucoure and Jeff Schlupp gave Palace a solid foundation to build from.

Before the return of domestic football, the Eagles were in friendly action. Fixtures against Turkish champions Trabzonspor - where both Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta found the back of the net - and Italian league leaders Napoli, where Wilfried Zaha showed his quality once again.

Back in south London, Zaha scored a brace as Palace dispatched Real Valladolid.

