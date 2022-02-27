The south Londoners started it off with a convincing FA Cup win over Hartlepool United before collecting two draws on the road against Norwich City and Brentford; both matches they perhaps could have earned more from.

A challenging clash with Chelsea followed in which the European champions edged an even affair and days later Patrick Vieira's men stunned Watford with a 4-1 win.

The month ended with a game at home to Burnley, when Jeffrey Schlupp netted after nine minutes only for the lead to be cancelled out seconds into the second-half.

With those six fixtures complete it's time to vote for your W88 February Player of the Month. Whether you go for goalscorers Marc Guéhi, Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha (three), Conor Gallagher, Jean-Philippe Mateta or Jeffrey Schlupp, energised left-back Tyrick Mitchell or a different option, it's down to you.

