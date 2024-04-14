Eze fired home after a wonderful team move early on, assisted by Tyrick Mitchell from the byline. The England international combined with Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta in a fluid Palace attacking unit, which caused Liverpool all sorts of problems all afternoon.

At the other end, Dean Henderson made a series of extraordinary saves to deny Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and plenty more, with Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma and Nathanial Clyne – the latter blocking on the line – assisting him.

Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz were a constant threat on the flanks, while Will Hughes and Adam Wharton – looking ever more like a born Premier League player week after week – marshalled the midfield.

But who was your standout performer? Vote in the poll now!